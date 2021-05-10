Tree topples into woman’s bedroom overnight and son finds her dead, Texas police say

A Lufkin, Texas, woman was killed when a tree fell into her bedroom after a heavy rain storm flooded the region, police say. Photo from Lufkin Police Department on Facebook.

A Texas woman died when a tree toppled into her house overnight, police say.

The Lufkin woman’s son found his mother dead in her bedroom Monday morning after heavy storms battered the East Texas area on Mother’s Day, police say.

Police officers and firefighters spent an hour removing the tree from the woman’s home.

The woman’s identity was not released Monday, but authorities described her as an older person.

“We would like to remind everyone to be mindful of falling trees as the ground is heavily saturated from yesterday’s weather event,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Lufkin firefighters responded to water rescues and evacuations during the severe weather on Sunday. The storm downed power lines and caused flash flooding in the city, KYTX reported.