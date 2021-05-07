Shooting at little league softball game leaves man injured, Michigan cops say

A shooting took place during a game at the Constantine, Michigan, little league complex Wednesday. Google Maps screenshot

A man watching a little league softball game Wednesday was shot multiple times during an argument, Michigan police say.

Police in Constantine are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene after shooting the 38-year-old man, Chief of Police Mark Honeysett said Thursday.

Several little league games were going on at the complex when the shooting took place, Constantine Middle School said in a statement.

“I want to think that it was just coincidental, that it wasn’t anything targeted, but that’s what we’re trying to find out,” Honeysett said, according to WOOD-TV. “It was an argument as I understand it. There wasn’t any physical altercation.”

The man was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he underwent surgery, police said. He has been upgraded to “good condition,” WWMT reported.

No players, coaches or innocent bystanders were injured, little league president Nick Godfrey said.

Teams went into lockdown after the shooting and were cleared about a half hour later, according to the middle school.

Godfrey expressed his “disgust” at the people involved in the shooting and said it caused emotional damage.

“Our purpose as a little league is and will always be to provide a place for kids to have fun and grow in a sport they love, and no amount of evil in this world will ever change that,” Godfrey said. “Constantine is an amazing community full of strong, resilient people that stand up to adversity and get stronger in the face of it.”

The board for Cassopolis Little League, which had a team playing at the complex, said the “psychological and emotional toll are ongoing.”

“Cassopolis Little League’s number one concern at all times is the safety of our children,” the board said. “We will continue to be a safe place for our kids to play and grow. We will not allow the actions of a few ruin a great season we are having and will continue to have.”

Constantine Public Schools offered counselors for students Thursday.