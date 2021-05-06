Dunkin’ offering free coffee to health care workers on Thursday. Here’s what to know

Dunkin’ is offering free coffee to health care professionals on Thursday, May 6. Dunkin'

Thursday is National Nurses Day and Dunkin’ wants to say thank you to health care workers with free coffee.

On May 6, health care professionals can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ doughnut shops across the nation, no purchase necessary.

All you have to do is show your employee I.D. when ordering.

The offer excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew beverages and you may have to pay for milk alternatives.

You can find your nearest Dunkin’ here.

Not a coffee drinker? Chipotle is also offering a freebie to health care workers.

Late last month, the chain announced it was giving away free burritos to 250,000 health care workers to say thank you for their tireless work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer is first come, first served, but health care workers can still sign up to receive a code for a free burrito here. The code expires May 31.

Medical professionals have been on the front lines of the pandemic for more than a year.

They were hit especially hard by the virus, working in overcrowded hospitals with a shortage of personal protective equipment.

An investigation by The Guardian and Kaiser Health found that more than 3,600 U.S. health care workers died during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses accounted for 32% of those deaths followed by health care support workers at 20%, the report showed. Physicians accounted for 17% of deaths.

