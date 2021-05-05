Norovirus resurges as pandemic restrictions end. Can COVID precautions help?

As the United States reopens after months of lockdown during the global coronavirus pandemic, another virus is resurging.

Noroviruses, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea, are on the move as people return to restaurants and classrooms, and other ordinary pursuits, doctors say.

“It’s certainly going around, I’ll tell you,” Dr. Robbyn Traylor, chief medical officer with Next Level Urgent Care in Texas, told KHOU. “I didn’t realize we’d have another virus to contend with in the middle of the pandemic, but here we are.”

Norovirus cases also have spiked in Nebraska, The Associated Press reported.

Noroviruses are the most common cause of acute stomach and intestinal infections in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

It’s also sometimes called stomach flu, viral gastroenteritis or the winter vomiting bug. The U.S. reports 19 million to 21 million cases and 900 deaths a year, with the very young and very old most at risk of dying. Humans are the only hosts of the virus.

Unlike coronavirus, face masks and hand sanitizers aren’t much use at curbing the spread of noroviruses, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Luis Ostrosky told KHOU.

“The quirky thing about it is it is resistant to alcohol-based gels, so you have to wash your hands with soap and water,” Ostrovsky said. “To clean, we actually recommend cleaning with bleach if someone has this in your household.”

Why are they called noroviruses?

The virus was formerly known as the Norwalk virus, because the first known outbreak took place at an elementary school in Norwalk, Ohio, according to Knowable Magazine.

Scientists identified the virus in 1972 from stool samples stored after the outbreak. It was officially renamed norovirus by the International Committee of Taxanomy of Viruses in 2002.

But doctors have known about noroviruses since at least the 1920s, sometimes under the name “winter vomiting disease.”

Now scientists call it the “perfect pathogen” because it’s so easily spread.

How are noroviruses transmitted?

The CDC cautions that noroviruses can be transmitted by infected people, contaminated food or water, or just by touching contaminated surfaces.

People with norovirus are most contagious during the illness and for a few days afterward, and the virus can remain in stools for up to two weeks after the illness. The virus can survive temperature extremes, too.

What are the symptoms of a norovirus?

Diarrhea, cramps and vomiting usually start within 12 to 48 hours of exposure to the virus, says the Mayo Clinic. Norovirus symptoms normally last one to three days, and most people recover without treatment. But infants, older adults and people with chronic illnesses may require medical attention for dehydration.

Since it’s a virus, antibiotics aren’t any help, and there are no antiviral drugs for noroviruses.

The Mayo Clinic advises that people with norovirus take special care to replace fluids lost by vomiting or diarrhea to prevent dehydration. Drinks like Pedialyte are good for young children, while sports drinks and broths are suggested for adults. But sugary drinks, like sodas and fruit juices, can make diarrhea worse, while alcohol or caffeinated drinks can speed dehydration.

Soup, bananas, yogurt and broiled vegetables are good choices to help reduce vomiting.

How can you avoid noroviruses?

Good hygiene is the key to avoiding noroviruses, suggests WebMD.com. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, particularly after using the bathroom and before preparing food. Alcohol-based cleaners are not as effective. The site also advises carefully throwing away contaminated items, such as dirty diapers.

Wash raw fruits and vegetables, and cook oysters and other shellfish thoroughly. Clean and disinfect surfaces with a mixture of detergent and chlorine bleach after someone’s sick, WebMD says. And if you have norovirus, don’t prepare food for at least two to three days after you feel better.