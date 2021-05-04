Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

The principal of Hahnville High School in Louisiana is charged with sexual battery after allegedly groping a student’s parent during a private meeting at the school. Screengrab from Google Maps

A Louisiana principal was arrested on sexual battery charges after allegedly groping a student’s parent during a private meeting on the school’s campus, authorities say.

Hahnville High School principal Brian Lumar turned himself in to police Monday after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was later released after posting bond.

Authorities said the incident occurred March 31 after the parent arranged a meeting with Lumar to discuss an issue involving their child. The parent waited in a reception area, but said Lumar asked to meet in a private office on campus where the alleged sexual battery took place, the department said in a news release.

The parent left shortly afterward and contacted policeon April 26. A warrant was issued for Lumar’s arrest after investigators corroborated the victim’s account of events.

Lumar has denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.”

“And I plan on showing that through the court system,” he told The New Orleans Advocate.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools confirmed the arrest of a district employee but did not say who.

“Today, we were notified of the off-campus arrest of the HHS employee who was under investigation,” the district told McClatchy News in a statement. “The charge doesn’t involve any misconduct with a student or employee. Since this is a personnel matter, no further information will be provided.”