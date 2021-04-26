Ex-teacher charged after pulling down mask to cough in baby’s face, California cops say

A former California teacher was charged with assault 10 months after authorities said she pulled down her mask and coughed in a baby’s face at a yogurt shop.

Nancy Nordland, 66, of San Jose fled after she coughed into a 1-year-old’s face on June 12 at a Yogurtland in San Jose, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office said Friday.

Nordland got into a fight with another woman while waiting in line at the shop, according to prosecutors, who say she “did not like how close the woman was standing to her.”

Nordland then removed her mask and coughed three times into a baby’s face before leaving without paying, officials said.

Police said they released security camera footage of the incident and received about a dozen tips identifying the woman as working at Alex Anderson Elementary School.

Nordland lost her job at the Oak Grove School District, McClatchy News previously reported.

“It happened so quick I was in shock,” said Mireya Mora, the baby’s mother, KGO reported. “She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son’s face.”

Mora, who is Hispanic, told KGO she believes the incident might have been motivated by racism.

Nordland is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, according to prosecutors.