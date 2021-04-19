Toddler survives truck’s deadly 250-foot plunge down rugged cliff, California cops say

Screengrab from KABC video

A 1-year-old girl in a child seat survived a 250-foot plunge down a California cliff that killed a woman and injured two others, police say.

A pickup truck crashed off Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest at 6:30 p.m. Friday, KABC reported.

Dolores Palmerin, 46, of Santa Barbara, died in the crash, KTTV reported.

Palmerin was a passenger in the 2000 Nissan Frontier that veered across a dirt embankment and rolled down the cliff, according to a City News Service report in the Los Angeles Daily News.

The 27-year-old woman driving the truck and a 56-year-old passenger had minor injuries, while the 1-year-old child was unhurt. The adults were wearing seatbelts, police said.

Rescuers found sleeping bags and other camping gear scattered across the crash site, KABC reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, KTTV reported.