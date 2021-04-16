Thermal imaging finds signs of life as 12 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

Crews have detected possible signs of life amid a frantic search for survivors after a boat capsized off the coast of Louisiana this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard says thermal imaging may have detected two people inside the sunken Seacor Power, which capsized in rough waters Tuesday just south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, multiple outlets report.

Crews recovered a body Wednesday and six others were rescued as the 129-foot commercial lift boat began taking on water. As of Thursday, Coast Guard officials said 12 crew members remain missing.

McClatchy News reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland for an update Friday and is awaiting response.

#UPDATE Our U.S. Coast Guard rescue crews continue their search for 12 missing people from the capsized lift boat 8 miles south of #PortFourchon, #Louisiana.#Ready, #Relevant, #Responsive, #searchandrescue Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Heartland on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Divers commissioned by the Coast Guard were on scene Thursday and attempted to make contact with possible survivors inside the boat, according to a news release. Crews also knocked on the hull of the ship, but got no response.

Search efforts continued throughout the evening with crews on the water “for a combined 70 hours” covering an area “roughly the size of Hawaii,” officials said.

Friends and family of those missing are holding out hope that they’re found safe.

“I wish they could dive at night, too,” Marion Cuyler, a family member of one of the missing crew members, told WGNO. She said officials told her that, “Once they get in, it would take four days because there are so many rooms to go through.”

Scott Daspit, whose son Dylan Daspit was among those on the Seacor Power, is taking matters into his own hands and plans to join rescuers in the Gulf.

“The little bit of chatter we’ve heard from platforms — two are alive,” Daspit said, according to WWL-TV. “Dylan’s a good son, my firstborn. He’s got the spirit to make it, but I’d just like to know. If he’s on the water, I’m going to find him.”