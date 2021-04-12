Georgia man stuns judges with tearful Adele cover on ‘American Idol,’ heads to Top 16

Georgia singer Willie Spence, 21, blew “American Idol” judges away with his soulful rendition of “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele. Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

Singer Willie Spence set fire to the “American Idol” stage Sunday night, earning his spot among the competition’s Top 16.

The Georgia native let the tears flow as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie sang his praises following a soulful rendition of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.” Spence, 21, has become a fan favorite on the show and is largely considered a shoo-in for advancing to the final round of the competition.

Bryan said he was in awe of Spence’s confidence, and also gushed over a particular part of his performance.

“The coolest thing you did at the top of the course — you didn’t go high then,” he said. “You sucked us right in. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what’s he doing?’ And that’s what you do to make people watch.”

An animated Richie could hardly contain himself after Spence’s performance and likened the Georgia singer to R&B greats Donny Hathaway and Luther Vandross.

“What we just saw is God took control of you,” Richie said. “You grabbed us, and then you knocked us down and you just stepped on us. It was a brilliant performance.”

Perry agreed, saying Spence was “possessed, but in a godly way.”

“And it was beautiful to see you step into your power,” the “Firework” singer added.

Spence will take the stage again Monday night as the Top 16 contestants are whittled to the Top 12, based on America’s votes.

“American Idol” airs at 8 p.m. EST Monday on ABC.