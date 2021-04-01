National

62-year-old snatches gun from home invader and shoots him dead, California police say

Confronted by two men who forced him inside his Southern California home Tuesday night, a 62-year-old man turned the tables on the robbers, police say.

While the two men ransacked his home in Mount Hope, near San Diego, for valuables, the resident got a pistol away from one of the home invaders, KNSD reported.

The man told police he pointed the gun at the robber but the 39-year-old man charged him, KGTV reported. The resident fired several times at the man, then called 911.

The second home invader ran away, KFMB reported. The 39-year-old man, who has not been named by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still seeking the second man in the 9 p.m. incident on 43rd Street, south of Market Street, KNSD reported.

The resident had just returned home to find the two men waiting for him, KGTV reported. One pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings before forcing him inside his home.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

