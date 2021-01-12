National

One Direction singer sells lavish California hideaway for over $10 million. Take a peek

Liam Payne of One Direction fame has sold his lavish estate for $10.16 million.
Liam Payne of One Direction fame has sold his lavish estate for $10.16 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Singer Liam Payne of One Direction fame has sold his elegant Spanish-style compound, hidden in the Santa Monica mountains in the community of Monte Nido, for $10.16 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

That’s about $161,000 more than he paid for it in 2015, according to the Los Angles Times.

Liam Payne house #5.jpg
Foyer Screen grab from Realtor.com
The lavish estate serves as a scenic retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Koi ponds and waterfalls greet with a sense of pure relaxation.

Liam Payne house #20.jpg
The grounds Screen grab from Realtor.com
The main house is a 9,700-square-foot, five bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath artificial marvel with arched doorways, wrought-iron accents and spiral staircases.

Liam Payne house #6.jpg
Library Screen grab from Realtor.com
The estate has everything a born entertainer could dream of, including a game room, home theater, family kitchen, and a stunning two-story library. There also is a resort pool, massage/meditation house, recording studio, and a pool house with a guest room and full gym.

AP20098813090475.jpg
FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, singer Liam Payne arrives at the Global Gift Gala in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Joel C Ryan Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Payne rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction and when the group went on hiatus, he released his debut solo album “LP1” in December of 2019.

