Capitol police officer dies after clash with rioters, officials say

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday, a day after he was injured in a riot led by supporters of President Donald Trump, the agency said.

Brian D. Sicknick died of “injuries sustained while on-duty,” Capitol police said in a news release Thursday night.

Officials said Sicknick was “physically engaging with protesters” during the riot, in which four other people died. Multiple news outlets, including The New York Times, have reported Sicknick was hospitalized after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher during the riot.

“He returned to his division office and collapsed,” police said. “He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Sicknick had been with the department since July 2008 and was a part of the department’s First Responders Unit, officials said.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning amid criticism that his department was unprepared for the riot that erupted Wednesday after Trump urged supporters to walk to Capitol Hill following a rally, multiple media outlets, including CNN, report.

More than 50 Capitol police officers and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department were injured during the riot, McClatchy News reported.

A woman was fatally shot by police on Wednesday as rioters broke into the Capitol. Three others died of “medical emergencies in the area surrounding the Capitol grounds.”

The nation’s capital remains in a state of emergency through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

