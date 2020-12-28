Boy who caught 41-pound trout lands an even bigger fish at same Utah reservoir

DWR

An 11-year-old boy who caught a massive trout had even more success on another day of fishing at the same spot, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said.

Tyler Grimshaw, who hooked a 41-pound lake trout in June at Flaming Gorge Reservoir near Manila, Utah, has caught another giant fish, DWR said in a social media post Monday.

This time, Tyler caught and released a 48-pounder, which was also a lake trout.

People on Facebook were surprised with the boy’s impressive catch.

“Kid better slow down or he’s going to peak as an angler before he’s a teen!” one Facebook commenter wrote.

Another commenter called it a “fish of a lifetime” and yet another said, “He’s caught more pounds of fish in six months then I’ve caught in five years.”

Lake trout are typically around 20 inches long, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The largest recorded length is nearly 5 feet, and the biggest ever recorded weighed in at 102 pounds.

The fish aren’t native to Utah, but were introduced to Utah’s cold-water lakes, DWR said on its website.

Tyler caught the first big trout when he was 10 years old, and released it all by himself, DWR said.