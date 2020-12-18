Illegal winery was operating in Alabama town’s wastewater treatment plant, cops say

An illegal winery was discovered at an Alabama Waste Water Treatment Plant in Rainsville, DeKalb County deputies say. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office photo

A long-running illegal winery was busted this week in northeast Alabama, operating in plain sight at Rainsville’s municipal wastewater plant, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a tip led them to the operation around 3 p.m Thursday, where deputies discovered “a large amount of illegal alcohol,” a news release said.

The names of the alleged winemakers have not been released, but investigators suggest some municipal employees at the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant were involved. The town is about 170 miles northeast of Montgomery.

“This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a release. “It doesn’t matter who you are, no one is above the law. We won’t tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer’s expense.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Photos shared by the department showed a collection of bottles and buckets were found in one of the plant’s city-owned buildings, along with supplies needed to manufacture wine.

“After agents and investigators arrived at the waste water treatment plant ... (Rainsville’s) Mayor Roger Lingerfelt was contacted and advised of the complaint. Mayor Lingerfelt then arrived on scene to allow agents and investigators to proceed in a search of the building,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is the wastewater plant where the operation was based, officials say. Street View image from April 2014. © 2020 Google

“Investigators located a large amount of illegal alcohol, and a winery which appeared to be in operation for a long period of time.”

News of the unusual setting prompted hundreds of reactions on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, including jokes about turning wastewater into wine.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“No wonder the water taste funny,” Michael Scott posted.

“They probably called the wine ‘Stink, Stank, Stunk’,” Tammy Nickens wrote.

“Good grief, which end of the plant where they getting their water from?” Raymond Junior Hopkins asked.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected, according to the release.