New Star Wars, Marvel series are coming to Disney Plus. Here’s what to know

Star Wars and Marvel fans have something to celebrate today.

“Over the next few years, roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on Disney Plus,” the company tweeted.