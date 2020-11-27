Buck tangled in rope had large metal bars stuck in its antlers, Utah video shows

Rope and reinforcement bars were stuck in a buck’s antlers until Utah wildlife officials stepped in to help, the state’s Division of Wildlife Resources said. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Rope and reinforcement bars were stuck in a buck’s antlers until Utah wildlife officials stepped in to help.

The buck’s antlers were tangled in rope and two large rebars were stuck in the rope, video and photos posted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows.

We're #thankful our biologists removed the rope & rebar from the antlers of a buck in Provo recently! We were able to tranquilize him, administer a reversal drug & make sure he recovered before release. Please ensure ropes, twine & Christmas lights on your property are secure. pic.twitter.com/fDToICuY9D — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) November 25, 2020

“We’re thankful our biologists removed the rope and rebar from the antlers of a buck in Provo recently,” the division said Wednesday. “We were able to tranquilize him, administer a reversal drug & make sure he recovered before release.”

Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and nets can all get tangled in a buck’s antlers, wildlife officials said. Their antlers are larger and can get tangled in items when the bucks try to get food or water, McClatchy News reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Earlier this month, a buck was tangled in electrical wires for weeks in California, according to McClatchy News. The buck’s antlers had to be removed.

“This particular snarl of cables and wires may have originated with a home improvement project or construction site where someone failed to dispose of their garbage properly,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. “If you’re working on a project outdoors, please do the nearby wildlife a favor – take the time to remove materials that could harm an animal.”

In Colorado, a buck was completely tangled in the netting of a soccer goal until wildlife officials cut it loose, McClatchy News reported.

“It ripped down the steel goal posts and dragged it until Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers subdued it with a Taser and cut it free in a 10-minute ordeal,” officials said on Twitter. “Again we ask: Take down sports nets!”