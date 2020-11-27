Grandma of missing 3-year-old girl charged with child endangerment, Tennessee cops say

A Tennessee grandmother — facing criminal charges after a statewide search for a 3-year-old girl who went missing over the Thanksgiving holiday — has been located, state authorities say.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged Belinda Wilson, 54, with child neglect/endangerment and custodial interference in the disappearance of her granddaughter Zella Linklater, the agency announced Friday.

Linklater was found safe and her grandmother is now in custody after the two were located in the woods, according to authorities, who did not reveal the exact location they were found at.

UPDATE: Very good news to share! Zella Linklater has been found safe. She and her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were located in the woods. pic.twitter.com/JV0tlmh8Hv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 27, 2020

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for the missing girl on Thursday afternoon, saying she was last seen at her home in Chuckey, about 80 miles east of Knoxville.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.