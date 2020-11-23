Don’t fry your Thanksgiving turkey in these places. Explosive videos show why

There are more home fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, with about 1,700 cooking-related accidents occurring on the food-heavy holiday annually, on average.

That’s why the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning Americans about the dangers of deep frying turkeys this Thanksgiving.

In two demonstration videos, the agency drops an uncooked turkey into a pot of oil placed on a porch and in a garage. Within seconds, the turkeys burst into a giant cloud of flames that immediately spread to the surrounding areas.

Don't do any of this.#Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/PFnhU1ow6T — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 21, 2020

“Only fry a turkey outside and away from your home — not inside your garage, or on your porch,” the agency said. “Do not overfill the oil in the turkey fryer and follow the manufacturer’s instructions on use, including thawing your turkey thoroughly and maintaining control of the oil temperature.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Turkey fryer accidents have led to about 81 reported injuries and $9.7 million in property loss in the last two decades, the agency said — and a whole lot of empty Thanksgiving plates.

A partially frozen turkey will also cause hot oil to splatter, the U.S. Fire Administration says. “Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before you fry it.”

“Turkey fryers can easily overheat and start a fire. Check the temperature often with a cooking thermometer so the oil won’t overheat,” the administration added.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises people to “never leave cooking food unattended on the stove” and to keep children away from the kitchen. Removing flammable items such as potholders, paper or plastic bags from the area is another way to ensure your Thanksgiving is fire free.

You should also:

Avoid loose-fitted clothing

Make sure you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen

Cover pan fires with a lid or use a fire extinguisher. “Never use flour or water to put out a pan fire. Call 911 if necessary,” the agency said.

Check that each room and level of your home has a working smoke alarm