‘We have a problem.’ Family finds unusual intruder in Missouri home — a ‘huge’ owl

George Sells said he arrived home to discover an owl perched inside his Kirkwood, Missouri, home. Screengrab: George Sells Facebook

A family discovered they weren’t alone in their Missouri home on Wednesday — an owl had found its way inside.

George Sells, a former St. Louis-area newscaster, posted video to Facebook of the owl perched in a lamp in his Kirkwood home.

“This falls in the category of ‘Houston, we have a problem,’” he said.

Sells discovered the owl after returning from picking his kids up from school, KTVI reported.

“I come around a corner and I look up and that owl is up in the corner, wings fully spread. I don’t know if it was 4 feet, 6 feet. It looked, like, insanely huge,” Sells told the outlet.

In the video, Sells explains that the owl had been flying back and forth inside the house and that he called pest control since he had no idea how to get it out.

“God knows what he’s broken or will break in the coming little bit of time,” he says.

While the owl seems relatively calm in the first video, Sells posted another once pest control arrived, which shows a more chaotic scene. The owl flies through the living room as the pest control team chases it with a large net.

As the bird of prey lands on a window, a member of the pest control team nabs it with the net, video shows. The owl struggles to escape, but the team wrangles it into a box before taking it outside.

“Close the door,” he says before opening the box and safely releasing it into a nearby forest.

Tom Fitzgerald with Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions said the chimney’s flue was open and that the barred owl — the second-largest owl species in the St. Louis area — likely fell down the chimney while hunting, KTVI reported.