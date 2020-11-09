‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ is coming to ABC. What to know about the new spinoff

Popular word puzzle game “Wheel of Fortune” just landed its first celebrity spinoff series on ABC, multiple outlets have reported.

The network, along with producer Sony Pictures Television, have agreed to give the “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” series a spin, though it’s unclear how many episodes were ordered or when viewers can expect the new show to air, according to Vulture.

The game show is the latest to get its own celebrity spinoff and will air in prime time unlike the syndicated original, Deadline reported. Fan favorites Pat Sajak and Vanna White will host as celebrities spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for up to $1 million, which will go to the charity of their choice.

News of the prime-time series, which has reportedly been in the works for months, follows the success of “Jeopardy!’s The Greatest of All Time” prime-time event hosted by Alex Trebek, who died on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Both Sajak and White paid tribute to their friend and fellow game show host, who hosted the trivia show for more than 30 years.

“Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years.”

“Wheel” joins a number of popular game shows that have made the move to prime time in recent years including “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Match Game,” and “The 100,000 Pyramid,” according to Variety.

The original “Wheel of Fortune,” which debuted in 1975, is in its 38th year of syndication and recently returned to production after the COVID-19 crisis halted operations in July, Vulture reported. It has already been contracted through 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.