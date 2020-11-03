Terrified dog stuck between fence and wall in Colorado. Ice cream helps during rescue

How did a dog get stuck in this predicament in Denver? Nobody seems sure, but ice cream helped calm it down. Denver Animal Shelter photo

When dogs are in need of rescue, it’s often unclear if they ended up in a pickle by accident or by choice.

So Denver Animal Protection Officer Jenna Humphreys apparently didn’t ask a lot of questions Monday, when she was called about a dog that got stuck between a fence and a cement wall.

That may not sound all that dire, but photos shared on Facebook by the Denver Animal Shelter show the dog was immobile as it stood eyes-deep into a gap less than 10 inches wide.

Ice cream, of all things, was used to calm the dog during the ordeal, officials said.

“The poor pup was stuck and scared,” the department posted on Monday. “But after some soft talk and a taste of an ice cream cone from a neighbor, (officers) ... were able to save this sweet guy.”

Details of how the dog was extracted were not posted, but a photo appeared to show one officer lifting the dog out one end at a time. Another photo showed the dog looking exhausted as it leaned on Humphreys in the melting snow.

The shelter didn’t say how long the dog might have been stuck, but temperatures were in the mid-30s overnight Sunday into Monday, according to AccuWeather.com.

“We’ve lovingly named (him) Frederick,” the department wrote. “He is at Denver Animal Shelter and doing well with sustained injuries. We are still searching for (his) owner though.”

The dog was identified as a Rottweiler by TV station CBS4, which reported he does not have a microchip and may be put up for adoption if left unclaimed.

