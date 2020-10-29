Fresno Bee Logo
Major train derailment forces schools and businesses to evacuate in Texas community

A major train derailment in a Southeast Texas community has forced schools and businesses to evacuate.

The train derailed on tracks in Mauriceville, a small community about 100 miles east of Houston, on Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Drone photos show at least a dozen train cars crumpled on tracks along a state highway.

County officials asked schools, businesses and residents within a mile of the site to evacuate. Those a half-mile beyond the evacuation area had to shelter in place.

The derailment knocked out power for more than 2,300 customers, the Orange Leader reported.

The newspaper published video of the accident.

Hazmat crews, firefighters, the sheriff’s office and other agencies responded to the scene.

No injuries had been reported Thursday morning. Officials have not yet released information about the cause of the derailment.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
