Lucky Charms boxes were unlucky place for man hiding 4.5 pounds of cocaine, NY cops say

A man was arrested after police in New York say they found 4.5 pounds of cocaine in Lucky Charms cereal boxes inside his car.

New York State Police say they stopped Jahn Rentas, 23, of Worchester for a traffic violation on Saturday in Verona, about 35 miles northeast of Syracuse. Officers reportedly searched the car and found more than 4 pounds of cocaine inside two cereal boxes.

Rentas, of Massachusetts, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.