Man steals ATV, sells it back to person he stole it from, Texas cops say
A man in Texas found an online buyer for his ATV. The problem? The person he sold it to was the same person he’d stolen it from, police say.
Justin Anderson, 33, stole an ATV and several pieces of landscaping equipment from an El Paso County storage shed on Tuesday, police said in a news release.
Police say investigators found the ATV and equipment listed on an online marketplace and recruited the victim to meet with Anderson to purchase back the stolen items.
Once the deal was complete, officers arrested Anderson during a traffic a stop, police say.
He was taken to the the El Paso County Detention Center and is charged with theft. Anderson’s bond is set at $2,5000, police say.
