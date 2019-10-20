National

Man says he’ll spend NC lottery winnings on his grandma who loves to ‘explore’

A North Carolina man plans to use his lottery winnings to treat his adventure-loving grandmother.

Jonathan Davis, from Hope Mills, stopped to buy a Coke at a convenience store in Parkton on Friday morning and decided to pick up a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket while he was there, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He took the ticket back to his truck to play it and realized he had won $750,000, the lottery said.

“I just stared at the ticket,” Davis said, according to the lottery. “I wasn’t sure what to think. I just wanted to make sure it was real.”

After taxes, he took home $530,628, the lottery says.

He plans to use some of the money to take his grandmother on a cruise, he told the lottery.

“She loves being able to get out of the house and explore,” Davis said, according to the lottery. “It’s something we can do together as a family.”

He also plans to use some of the money to start savings accounts for his two sons and to save for retirement, the lottery says.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  