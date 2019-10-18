Sneezing fit blamed for crash that injured Missouri truck driver, Indiana cops say

A serious bout of sneezing and coughing was to blame for a crash that injured a Missouri truck driver, Indiana cops say.

The trucker was hauling a load of about 30,000 pounds of aluminum in Hammond, Indiana, about 11 a.m. Thursday when he was hit with a “spell of sneezes and coughs,” according to Indiana State Police.

When he opened his eyes, the truck driver thought he saw a car next to him — prompting him to swerve the semitrailer, police said. Then the big rig drove off the road and began to sway.

That’s when the semitrailer toppled onto the driver’s side and stopped on the road, police said. Other drivers stopped to help the trapped trucker get out of the vehicle.

The 47-year-old man from East Prairie, Missouri, was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening, police said.

It took about six hours for the crash site to reopen.

This isn’t the first time this year that a crash was caused by sneezing. In June, a driver in Tennessee began sneezing and crashed an SUV — and it rolled over and burst into flames, McClatchy news group reported. Bystanders rushed to the vehicle and teamed up to turn it upright, McClatchy reported.