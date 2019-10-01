‘Nighttime nailer’ terrorized drivers with nails on Oregon roads for years, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

After terrorizing Oregon City drivers for two years, the area’s so-called “nighttime nailer” has been captured, according to police.

Patrol officers caught Bret Michael Wilson, an Oregon City 56-year-old, as he purposely tossed nails from his car onto a street on Tuesday around 5:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.

“He was very calculated in what he was doing,” Oregon City Police Capt. Shaun Davis said, according to KOIN. “The officer was a little shocked he was actually watching this happen.”

Police in the city south of Portland said “over the last two years, someone had been intentionally throwing roofing nails onto local streets, primarily in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside.” While no one was hurt by the littered nails, the nails did damage drivers’ tires.

Wilson admitted to tossing nails onto roads more than 50 times over the last two years — and not just on busy streets in Oregon City, but also “throughout the metropolitan area,” police said.

Bret Michael Wilson, the 56-year-old pictured here, faces disorderly conduct charges in Clackamas County, Oregon City police said. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Lisa Balick of KOIN confronted Wilson as he got into his car, asking him: “Can you tell us why you were doing this with the nails?”

He shook his head gently and got into the car, video posted on Twitter shows.

Our @lisabKOIN confronted the man suspected of littering the streets of Oregon City with nails. Tune in at 4 pm for the full story: https://t.co/aBYb6kP3AN pic.twitter.com/pQTweH1G4v — KOIN News (@KOINNews) October 1, 2019

In the past week alone, the suspect tossed nails on several stretches of road in the city just before 6 a.m., according to police.

KATU reported that “nails were dumped on streets more than a dozen times between January 2018 and October 2018 and Oregon City was offering a $1,000 reward for information on a suspect.”

Oregon City’s nighttime nailer, who threw roofing nails on roads and damaged drivers’ tires, was arrested Tuesday and admitted to 50 nail dumping incidents in the Portland area over two years, according to police. Oregon City Police Department

Wilson was booked at the Clackamas County Jail on Tuesday on four charges of disorderly conduct, according to police. The cases will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

One person thanked police on the Facebook post announcing the arrest — which has been shared hundreds of times — and wrote that “I’m pretty sure I was one of the many people who had to purchase new tires because of this guy.”