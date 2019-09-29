Beer theft goes awry as 3 people steal 5 vehicles, torch 2 trucks, Oklahoma police say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A trio in Oklahoma led police on a wild chase after stealing beer from not one but two area stores, officials say.

It was early Saturday morning when police say Stacey McGirt, Chandler Fixico and Julie Brown stole beer from a Seminole store, police said in a news release.

When McGirt, Fixico and Brown stole beer from a second store, police discovered the trio was in a stolen truck, the release said. Officers took off after them.

The truck ultimately got away, but when police found it outside of town, it had been set on fire, the release said. Not far from where the truck was found, police say the trio stole two “newer model” vehicles before stealing a 30 foot box truck “full of product” from an area coating business.

The trio didn’t drive the box truck far before setting it on fire as well, police say. Officers ultimately located the trio after receiving reports of several stolen cars in the area, police say. Officers chased the trio — who were in yet another stolen car — before they were eventually able to catch up and arrest them, the release said.

Officials say at least five law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.