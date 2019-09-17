National
Cops snatch man out of the air as he jumps from bridge, Tennessee video shows
The quick reactions of two cops in Tennessee saved the life of a man as he jumped over a bridge, police say.
The daring rescue was caught on video.
On Monday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office posted body cam footage on Facebook of the incident on April 8.
As one of the officers was talking on his radio, video shows the man run at the railing of the bridge and leap.
The officer who was talking on his radio and the cop with the body cam quickly grabbed his legs as he dangled over the edge, video shows. Then they pulled the man back to safety and held him on the ground.
Sheriff Tom Spangler recognized officer Brian Rehg and Knoxville Police Department Lt. Chris McCarter for their “quick actions” in the Facebook post.
“Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others,” Spangler said.
