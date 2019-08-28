Don’t bring ‘thermal detonator’ sodas from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on flights, TSA warns

Bird’s-Eye View of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is right around the corner. Take a peek at what you will be seeing on the Aug. 29 grand opening in Disney World's first aerial walk-through of the new land. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is right around the corner. Take a peek at what you will be seeing on the Aug. 29 grand opening in Disney World's first aerial walk-through of the new land.

Souvenir Coca Cola bottles designed to look like thermal detonators from the “Star Wars” films are a little too close to the real thing for comfort for the Transportation Safety Administration, the Orange County Register reports.

The Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite bottles are sold at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, Gizmodo reports.

In the movies, thermal detonators are palm-size explosives similar to grenades

In response to a question posted on Twitter, the TSA says the souvenir bottles are “replica explosives” and therefore banned from checked or carry-on luggage on all U.S. flights.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

“It could create concern that it’s the real thing,” said TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory, the Orange County Register reported.

But custom lightsabers and astromech droids also sold at the Star Wars-themed lands are allowed in checked and carry-on luggage, PopSugar reported.

“Sadly the technology doesn’t currently exist to create a real lightsaber. However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you,” the TSA wrote on it’s website about the props.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, set in the Black Spire Outpost of the planet Batuu, opened May 31 at Disneyland and opens Thursday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The “thermal detonator” soda bottles include distinctive logos in Aurebesh, the written form of the galactic language spoken in the Star Wars universe, Gizmodo reported.

The souvenir plastic bottles cost $5 each, CNBC reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new "Star Wars"-themed attraction, will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.