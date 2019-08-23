Would-be burglar throws rock at window and runs away disappointed, Texas video shows Killeen, Texas police say surveillance video of an attempted burglary at a gas station convenience store shows a young man try and fail to break in by throwing a large rock at the window. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Killeen, Texas police say surveillance video of an attempted burglary at a gas station convenience store shows a young man try and fail to break in by throwing a large rock at the window.

A would-be burglar grabbed a large rock and threw it at the window of a convenience store in Texas, video shows.

It didn’t work.

Killeen police say the suspect went to a convenience store on Sunday, Aug. 11, and tried to break in, according to a news release.

Video shows the attempted burglar wearing pajama pants and a green and beige hoodie first pull on the locked door and peer into the store shortly before 5 a.m. Then he lightly tapped the glass window before backing up to throw the rock, video shows.

But when he threw the rock as hard as he could, it bounced off the window and landed on the sidewalk, video shows. The suspect looks at the window with obvious disappointment before running away.

“He did it only once because the alarm was so loud,” Baaba Coleman-Selby, owner of the Royal Star Mart, told KWTX.