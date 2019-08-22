National
Man fired from KFC pulls knife, stabs coworker protecting the manager, Indiana cops say
One person was stabbed after a man was fired from his job at an Indiana KFC on Wednesday, police say.
Joshua Moser, 26, had just arrived for his shift at the Valparaiso fast food restaurant when management told him he had been fired, police said in a Facebook post.
Following the news, Moser tried to “aggressively approach” his manager while holding a knife, police say. Other employees tried to restrain Moser, but one was stabbed during the tussle, suffering injuries to the hand and arm.
Moser then left the restaurant and slashed his manager’s tires before taking off on foot, police say.
After being pointed in the right direction, officers caught up with Moser and arrested him without incident, police say.
His charges include aggravated battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon, police say, and he’s being held at Porter County Jail.
