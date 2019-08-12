Man spikes wife’s rum with meth after she told him she wanted a divorce, NC cops say

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A North Carolina woman was drinking rum at her home last week and noticed it tasted bitter.

She kept drinking it and didn’t think anything of it until she couldn’t sleep for the next day and a half, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. So she went to the hospital, where she tested positive for meth, Brewer said.

She told police what happened and that she had been meeting with a lawyer about divorcing her husband, Brewer said, and the Sheriff’s Office began investigating.

She informed deputies that she told her husband about wanting a divorce the same night as the incident, the Wilmington StarNews reported.

When deputies went to confront her husband, 47-year-old Michael Joseph Kirkum, at his house on Saturday, he came out on the porch “waving a gun,” Brewer said.

He then dropped the gun and started running, Brewer said.

He was arrested and charged with secret assault, assault on a female, two counts of child abuse and resisting police, according to New Hanover County jail records.

The rum has been sent for testing to confirm it contained meth, Brewer said.

Once the test results are back, additional charges are possible, he said.