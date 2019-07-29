National
19-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at water park in Texas, officials say
A teenager is dead following a trip to Splash Kingdom water park in Texas on Sunday, officials say.
Police responded to a reported drowning at Splash Kingdom in Canton, Texas, to find a 19-year-old unresponsive, KLTV reported.
Police say he was pulled from a pool that was 10-feet deep when park officials began performing CPR, ultimately using an Automatic External Defibrillator, KETK reported.
The teen was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, KYTX reported. Officials ordered an autopsy.
The 19-year-old’s name has not been released.
President of Splash Kingdom Family Waterparks Johnny Blevins expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, stating, “The health and safety of all our guests is our highest priority and we are honored by the opportunity to serve you and your family.”
