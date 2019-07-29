19-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at water park in Texas, officials say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

A teenager is dead following a trip to Splash Kingdom water park in Texas on Sunday, officials say.

Police responded to a reported drowning at Splash Kingdom in Canton, Texas, to find a 19-year-old unresponsive, KLTV reported.

Police say he was pulled from a pool that was 10-feet deep when park officials began performing CPR, ultimately using an Automatic External Defibrillator, KETK reported.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, KYTX reported. Officials ordered an autopsy.

The 19-year-old’s name has not been released.

President of Splash Kingdom Family Waterparks Johnny Blevins expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, stating, “The health and safety of all our guests is our highest priority and we are honored by the opportunity to serve you and your family.”