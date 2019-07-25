Soldier, cops pull man from fiery SUV after it smashes into building, Texas video shows A Texas Army National Guard soldier and Dallas police bicycle officers rescued a man trapped in a burning vehicle after he crashed into a building, video shows. The man is accused of drunk driving, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Texas Army National Guard soldier and Dallas police bicycle officers rescued a man trapped in a burning vehicle after he crashed into a building, video shows. The man is accused of drunk driving, police said.

A solider and police officers pulled a man’s limp body from a Range Rover that burst into flames after he crashed into a downtown Dallas building, a video shows and media report.

The video captures the moments after a 38-year-old man accused of driving drunk sped through an intersection and smashed the SUV into the building early Wednesday morning, KXAS reported.

As flames engulfed the engine, a bystander and Dallas police officers pulled him from danger and dragged him along the sidewalk to safety, a video posted by Robert McMurrey on Twitter shows. Firefighters then arrived to start dousing the flames, the video shows.

The bystander who helped in the rescue was later identified as Matt Oldham, a member of the Texas Army National Guard, according to KTVT. Oldham said he found the man pinned under the steering column and not wearing a seat belt, the Dallas-Fort Worth TV station reported.

“It’s just in my nature to run towards fire,” Oldham told KTVT. “I couldn’t not get involved in something like that.”

The rescued driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, and he will be charged with drunken driving, police said, according to The Dallas Morning News.