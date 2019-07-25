National

Climber dies after 100-foot fall in Mount Rainier National Park

The eastern profile of Governors Ridge is visible from Chinook Pass.
A climber died Friday while scrambling a peak in Mount Rainier National Park.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Robert Michael Moll, 41, of Rowley, Massachusetts.

Rowley died of multiple traumatic injuries due to a fall.

Park rangers were notified about noon that a man had fallen about 100 feet off Barrier Peak near Owyhigh Lake.

His partner climbed down to Rowley before rangers arrived and found him unresponsive.

A rescue team went to the 6,521-foot peak and found Rowley dead.

A helicopter airlifted him to the White River area, where he was turned over to medical examiners.

It was not immediately clear what caused Rowley to fall.

The Barrier Peak climb is often combined with nearby Governors Ridge. The two are connected by a saddle.

