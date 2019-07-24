Medical marijuana shop owner sold meth out of dispensary, Oklahoma cops say

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Oklahoma authorities shut down a medical marijuana dispensary and arrested its owner on Wednesday, accusing him of using the shop to sell methamphetamine, state officials said.

Jeffrey Peregrino, the 38-year-old owner of the dispensary called Left Handed Okies in Spiro, twice sold meth to undercover agents at his store, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said in a Facebook post that was shared nearly 1,000 times within hours.

“Both of the transactions took place inside the dispensary office,” Mark Woodward, a spokesperson for the bureau, said in a statement.

Woodward added that the agents served an emergency suspension order on Wednesday to shutter the dispensary.

Peregrino was arrested in the afternoon, then booked at the Le Flore County Jail on charges of meth trafficking, according to state authorities. Spiro is in eastern Oklahoma near the Arkansas border.

Agents seized the marijuana products inside the store, authorities said.