7.1 earthquake near Ridgecrest shakes California; state’s strongest shaking in 2 decades

This is a developing story; check with sacbee.com for updates.

For the second consecutive day, an earthquake shook Southern California – this one registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 on Friday night. The strongest earthquake to hit the state in two decades, it was felt widely across California including Sacramento.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit about 8:20 p.m., 11 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, near where a magnitude 6.4 quake hit Thursday morning. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, some of which were magnitude-4.0 or higher in the Searles Valley, an area straddling Inyo, Kern and San Bernardino counties.

Friday’s quake caused multiple fires, damage to roads and some injuries in Ridgecrest, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Live TV reports from the Ridgecrest area showed merchandise in area grocery stories knocked off shelves and residents outside of buildings.

The shaking knocked out power to about 1,800 households, the department said. In addition, the department received multiple calls for medical aid but unknown information if anyone had died.

Meanwhile, a rockslide closed State Route 178 in Kern River Canyon, where photos from witnesses also showed that a stretch of roadway had sunk.

Law enforcement personnel in Southern California, mainly in parts of the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles, reported minor damage.

“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” read one social media post by the San Bernardino County Fire District. “One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently.”

Rides at Disneyland in Anaheim were also halted, according to Variety. According to the Times, shaking was not as intense in the L.A. area, about 110 miles from the epicenter, and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The severity of the quake, which was reported for a time with a magnitude of 6.9, was twice the intensity of the 1989 Loma Preita quake that struck the Bay Area in 1989, and was about 22 times stronger than shaking that hit the Napa area in 2014.

The earthquake was felt in Sacramento, about 300 miles from the epicenter. There were also reports of shaking being felt in Stockton and of pool water sloshing in Marysville in Yuba County.

The quake was also felt as far east as Phoenix and south to Mexico, according to the USGS. In Las Vegas, NBA Summer League action was halted after the quake as speakers above the court swayed for more than 10 minutes at Thomas & Mack Center.

Speaking from Pasadena on Friday night, retired U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said more strong earthquakes in this series of quakes were likely to happen in the next week.

“We’re having a robust sequence,” she said. “There’s no reason to think it’s going to be stopping.”

Jones said that in the two hours after the shaking started, the fault area had two earthquakes greater than magnitude 5, 16 quakes in the magnitude 4 range and more than 50 quakes from 3.0 to 3.9. She said Friday’s 7.1 earthquake was more than likely triggered by Thursday’s quake, which she now considered a foreshock.

“These earthquakes are related,” she said.

Jones and others scientists at the Caltech Seismological Laboratory said more shaking was a certainty in the next week: “The chance of something over (magnitude) 6 is 50 percent.”

“It seems to be dying down a bit, but we have never seen a sequence like this suddenly stop,” she said. “But it’s far from unprecedented.”

“There’s a 5 percent chance that this could be followed by an even larger quake,” said Robert Graves, a USGS seismologist, also speaking at Friday’s news conference.

The nearest large city to feel the quake was Bakersfield, 100 miles to the west, where shaking went on for almost 30 seconds, according to some reports.

Garrett Pacheco, a firefighter who lives in the city’s southwest area, said he was out to dinner with his family when they felt the quake strike. He said the shaking lasted about 15 to 20 seconds at the restaurant, where the evening din turned quiet as lighting from above swayed for more than a minute.

“We felt it, definitely. Everybody felt it in the restaurant,” he said. “It was bigger one than the first one, we really felt this one.”

He and his wife, Cynthia, said that while everyone around town has been talking about Thursday’s first quake, not many people were taking it too seriously. They suspected that might change after Friday night.

“It’s kinda crazy. One thing about it, you start thinking, ‘Where was the epicenter and how bad was it?’,” he said.

In a statement just after 9 p.m., Gov. Gavin Newsom said state resources, including the state Office of Emergency Services, were monitoring the situation and assisting local emergency personnel.





“In response to another large earthquake in Southern California tonight, I have activated the @Cal_OES state operation center to its highest level,” Newsom wrote in a Twitter post. “And the state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders.”

More earthquakes had been expected after the July 4 quake in Ridgecrest was felt across a wide swath of Southern California. Hours earlier, seismologists had said that quake had been followed by more than 1,700 aftershocks and that they might continue for years.

The Fresno Bee’s Marilyn Castaneda, Tim Sheehan and Anthony Galaviz contributed to this report.