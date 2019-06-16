Stray dog hijacks a Texas police car, chows down on officer’s beef jerky, cops say

A Kilgore, Texas, officer tried to lure a stray dog, described as a pit bull, into his patrol car, but the dog jumped into the front seat and refused to get out, police say. Then it ate his beef jerky. Kilgore Police Department

A Texas police officer’s efforts to help a stray dog went awry Saturday night when the seemingly ungrateful animal hijacked his patrol car and ate his beef jerky, a police Facebook post says.

The Kilgore Police Department wrote that an officer responding to reports of a dog described as a pit bull running loose tried to coax it into the caged back seat of his vehicle.

“Cujo decided he wasn’t going to jail and instead jumped into the front seat,” police wrote, noting the officer had inadvertently left his front door open.

The officer tried to persuade the dog to vacate the driver’s seat but shut the door when it became aggressive, police wrote.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The officer’s car had been hijacked!!!” reads the Facebook post. “He was now enjoying the A/C and the (officer’s) beef jerky.”

The post says the Kilgore police chief got on the radio to ask what was going on, prompting the officer to text a photo of the snarling dog shut inside his patrol car. The chief texted back that the dog didn’t look happy.

“He ain’t, and neither am I,” the officer texted, according to the Facebook post.

An animal control officer arrived and removed the dog from the patrol car without injury — except to the officer’s pride, police wrote.

SHARE COPY LINK The Humane Society of the United States said it helped rescue around 200 cats and some dogs from "poor conditions" in Killeen, Texas. Video shows some of the cats — including kittens — inside the home.