Video catches four-person gunbattle in broad daylight on California street, cops say

Daytime shootout involving four Vallejo gunmen caught on video, California police say Vallejo police released video showing a May 30, 2019, shootout in the Northern California city that left 30 expended casings, officers said. None of the four gunman have been identified. Police asked witnesses to come forward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vallejo police released video showing a May 30, 2019, shootout in the Northern California city that left 30 expended casings, officers said. None of the four gunman have been identified. Police asked witnesses to come forward.

Police have released video footage capturing an intense daytime gunbattle on the streets of Vallejo, California, which left the scene of the shootout littered with spent casings.

Surveillance video — captured near the intersection of Ohio and Mendocino streets in the San Francisco Bay Area city — shows four gunmen “shooting at each other for an unknown reason” on May 30, Vallejo police said in a Facebook post on the incident.

After responding to the scene on reports of shots fired, officers said they discovered “30 expended casings in various calibers.”

The identities of those involved are unknown, police said. Officers didn’t say if anyone was injured in the apparent shootout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the video, three people with guns can be seen pointing their weapons in the same direction and apparently firing them. Two later retreat back down the road on foot, while one shields himself in a yard, video shows.

Near the end of the 30-second clip, a blue BMW pulls into the frame with its doors open and then rounds a corner.

The video’s time stamp suggests the incident happened just after 5 p.m.

Police said the blue BMW and a white sedan are tied to those involved in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who either witnessed the incident or has information that could help in the investigation to call Vallejo detectives at 707-648-4524.