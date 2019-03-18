Mom gives birth to three sets of twins — in nine minutes, Texas hospital says

There’s a one in 4.7 billion chance that a pregnant woman will have sextuplets, according to The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

A mom in Texas can now say she beat those slim odds after delivering six babies early Friday morning, the Houston hospital said in a news release.

And she can say she did it in just nine minutes.

Thelma Chiaka gave birth to three sets of twins between 4:50 and 4:59 a.m., the hospital said in the release. She had two sets of boys and one set of girls.

The six newborns each weighed between one pound and 12 ounces, and two pounds and 14 ounces.

“They are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit,” The Woman’s Hospital of Texas said.

Their mother is doing well.





The names for the boys have not been announced, but Thelma named her daughters Zina and Zuriel.

Last year, in Virginia, a first-time mom gave birth to sextuplets at VCU Medical Center, the Washington Post reported. That was after 17 years of trying for a baby.

In 2017, an Alabama mom gave birth to six babies 10 weeks before her due date, McClatchy previously reported.

In 2016, data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, 31 moms gave birth to “quintuplets and other higher order births.” There were 131,723 twin births, 3,755 triplet births and 217 quadruplet births.