Hunter shot a bear — then it fell off a ridge and landed on him, Alaska troopers say

When two hunters spotted a bear Saturday on a ridge above them south of Anchorage, they opened fire, Alaska State Troopers say.

The wounded bear tumbled down the ridge, knocking loose some rocks, and landed on William McCormick, 28, troopers reported in a statement

A loose rock also struck McCormick, who suffered life-threatening injuries, troopers wrote.

His hunting partner, Zachary Tennyson, 19, who was unhurt, called for help about noon and rescuers airlifted McCormick to a hospital, troopers reported.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

While Alaska is home to black, brown, grizzly and polar bears, troopers did not specify the type or size of the bear that fell on McCormick. Troopers also did not disclose how far the bear fell.

McCormick and Tennyson are soldiers with the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, reported KTVA.

The men were hunting near Carter Lake and Moose Pass in the Chugach National Forest on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage, troopers reported.