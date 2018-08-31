Hey, Kroger shoppers. That woman you ignored handing out samples was Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner: For the love of all that is Hollywood, do not quit your day job.
Garner, who stars in the action flick “Peppermint,” opening next week, tried out a new role on Thursday at a Kroger supermarket in Cincinnati, Ohio: food sample lady.
Garner, 46, handed out samples of her Once Upon a Farm organic, cold-pressed baby foods and applesauces, according to People, which reported that video clips Garner posted on her Instagram Story showed she had a bit of trouble getting people to take the samples.
And — gasp! — some people didn’t seem to recognize the star of “Love, Simon,” “13 Going on 30” and TV’s “Alias.”
“OK, I’m just hanging out at Kroger. Waiting,” Garner said in one video, according to Fox News.
She walked up to one man and asked him: “Excuse me? Hello. Could I talk you into trying out a new baby food?”
“I’m sorry, I’m really busy,” said the man, brushing off the woman who just last week got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“I understand. No problem!” Garner said, frowning at the camera.
To others who rejected her offers, she said, simply and politely:, “No? Alrighty.”
They didn’t even give the mother of three a chance to tell them about the food — how some of the ingredients are grown on the Locust Grove, Oklahoma, farm where her mom grew up and her uncle now farms, according to People.
Garner demurs when interviewers ask her to pick a favorite flavor in the line.
But last year she told the Future of Personal Health website her then-current favorite was the toddler blend “Rasp-Pear-y Vanilla Fairy, made with fresh pears, raspberries, cashews, beets, and a touch of vanilla. It’s great for expanding your toddler’s palate.”
One Kroger customer who actually stopped and sampled the food declared: “That’s good! I would eat that!”
Garner gleefully mocked her lack of retail prowess, and so did The Takeout food blog, which said it was “weird” for her to approach people and say, “Excuse me, hello?”
Garner missed the most obvious opening line of all, cried The Takeout, which said she should have led with this:
“Hi, I’m Jennifer Garner.”
