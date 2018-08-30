Spitting ‘Batman’ grabs a wrench and goes after Wendy’s drive-thru workers, video shows

A customer grew livid with drive-thru workers at a Wendy’s earlier this month — and then used spit and a wrench to terrorize them, surveillance video shows.

Sporting a dark “Batman” T-shirt, the man had just tried to place his order around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the fast food restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to police.

But a worker on the other end of the drive-thru speaker had trouble hearing the man, so the worker passed him along to another employee, police said.

That set the man off: He started to curse at the employees, and then drove around to the drive-thru window, surveillance video shared this week by police shows.

At that point, the man hopped out of his car and headed straight for the window. Almost immediately, he spat at the Wendy’s workers, making them recoil, video shows. Another customer — this one in a red car — was already parked at the drive-thru window when the attack begins.

The workers responded by locking the window shut, but that further incensed the man. He walked away and then returned to the window, “became enraged,” spat even more and started slamming on the window, police said.

The red car drove away, leaving the man alone in the desolate and well-lit parking lot, video shows.

There did not appear to be anyone in the car with the man during the incident.

Eventually, the man stalked back to his car and pulled out out a long, large wrench. Then he returned to the locked window and threatened to smash it with the wrench, according to police. Minutes later the man gave up and fled.

Police are still on the lookout for the man, who is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault. He is described as late 20s or early 30s with an “athletic build” and a beard.

He was driving an older silver Buick sedan, police said.

Police asked that tips be submitted by phone at 215.686.TIPS (8477).



