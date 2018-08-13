Armed robber ‘got the hell beat out of him’ by disabled 62-year-old, Okla. cops say

It was the suspected robber — not his victim — who was “covered in blood” when police got to an Oklahoma City crime scene early Sunday morning.

The robber, Bernard Eugene Laster, Jr., 42, and another man had knocked on a disabled 62-year-old man’s door on Aug. 12 asking for a drink, according to Oklahoma City police. The man, who was inside the apartment with a woman, decided to let Laster come in even though he didn’t know Laster before he knocked on the door.

But Laster wouldn’t leave the apartment when the man asked him to, the man told police. Instead, Laster whipped out a black semi-automatic pistol and attempted to rob the 62-year-old, according to police.

“I’m FBI, give me everything you got,” Laster told the man, according to a probable cause affidavit.

But that’s when Laster got distracted by the man’s female friend, which gave the victim the chance he needed to fight back, the affidavit said.

The 62-year-old “rushed” Laster and started grappling with the would-be robber for the gun, according to police.

Wrestling with Laster on the ground, the victim eventually got the gun from him. The gun fired once but didn’t strike anyone amid the chaos in the apartment, police said.

Even though the victim had the gun in his hands, he was still on the ground with Laster on top of him, according to the affidavit. To get Laster off him, the victim “pistol whipped the suspect multiple times” in the head, police said.

An arrest affidavit said Laster “got the hell beat out of him” — and then was shoved down some stairs by the victim, KFOR reports.

Laster’s mugshot shows him with a severely swollen black eye and a couple other wounds to his face.

“Fortunately the victim is okay,” Oklahoma City Police spokesperson Megan L. Morgan told McClatchy in an email.

When officers arrived around 1 a.m. to respond to the reported assault, neighbors pointed them to Laster. He was battered, bloody and walking away from the crime scene, police said.

Police took Laster into custody, and then transported him to the hospital, according to police. Laster has been arrested on suspicion of firearm possession and armed robbery, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Morgan said the victim’s disability is related to one of his legs.

Laster was previously convicted of robbery with a firearm in 2000, according to the probable cause affidavit.