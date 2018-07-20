‘Manhattan Madam’ born in Fresno subpoenaed in Mueller investigation

Kristin M. Davis, the “Manhattan Madam” who ran a high-end prostitution ring in New York City, has been subpoenaed by Robert Mueller as part of his special investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.
TMZ first reported Mueller’s interest in Davis, who was born and raised in Fresno and attended Fresno City College before eventually moving to New York. Davis worked for former President Donald Trump aide Roger Stone.
Davis is best known for her involvement with former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who resigned in 2008 after his association with prostitutes became public.
Comments