Alarming video of teens coming home late and spotting intruders. Then they get shot at

A group of teenagers returning home around 4 a.m. Sunday spotted what appeared to be would-be intruders trying to hide.
What happened next was the abrupt sound of a barrage of gunfire, teens yelling, as well as emotional prayers -- as viral video out of Converse, Texas, revealed.
With the SUV's headlights shining toward the possible robbers, a female passenger called 911 to report the possible crime, while another woman, the driver, recorded the incident on a cell phone camera.
The intruders, which consisted of three men (two appear in the video), then steadily emerged from behind thin bushes and trees along a wall.
They walked toward the SUV and suddenly opened fire.
"AHH!" the female passenger can be heard yelling over the phone to the police. "They just shot at us."
The driver manages to flee from the shooters, but states that her tires have been shot out.
"Please come," the female passenger pleads with 911 pleads. "I just got shot at. I think they were trying to rob us and saw that we caught them. Please come fast."
The female passenger states the intruders, after shooting at them, got in a car and shot at them some more.
She also expresses concerns that the shooters are searching for them.
"We're hiding," she said. "Our car is in the front of somebody's yard. Please come fast. Please."
The San Antonio Express-News reported the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.
All three passengers in the car escaped the shooting without serious injury, KSAT-12 reported.
Video of the incident was posted on Facebook by an uncle of one of the victims and has received more than 4 million views through Tuesday night.
Converse police still are searching for the suspects.
Comments