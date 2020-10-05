Death Notices
Fresno, CA-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
Parret, Alma Jean, 89, Fresno, Sept. 26, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremation
Banks, Joann, 88, Fresno, Sept. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Briones, Jacqueline Luna, 59, Fresno, Sept. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Brown, Deborah, 60, Fresno, Oct. 2, Boice Funeral Home
Bryant, Peggy Joann, 63, Fresno, Oct. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Cooper, Betty Joyce, 90, Coursegold, Oct. 1, Affordable Direct Cremations
Edwards Perry, Anna, 83, Fresno, Oct. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
Freeburg, Sidney, 93, Tulare, Oct. 3, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Grigsby, Dominic, 32, Fresno, Sept. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
Horsley, Neil Udell, 84, Fresno, Sept. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Imperatrice, Elsie Edna, 98, Fresno, Sept. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Johnson, Theresa, 79, Coarsegold, Sept. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Lira, Mireya, 49, Caruthers, Sept. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Lopez Villanueva, Felix, 66, Mendota, Sept. 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Mullins Jr., Ronald, 28, Armona, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
Nickel, Mary Jane, 93, Clovis, Sept. 29, Cairns Funeral Home
Padilla, Rose, 75, Fresno, Sept. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ramos, Domingo Daniel, 76, Clovis, Oct. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rojas, Blanch, 69, Tulare, Oct. 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Romero, Robert, 64, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
Rosario-Diaz, Natividad, 90, Madera, Sept. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations
Silva, Maria C., 38, Fresno, Sept. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Soun, Ly, 67, Fresno, Oct. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Thirakoune, Bounmalom, 61, Fresno, Oct. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
