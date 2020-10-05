Fresno Bee Logo
Death Notices

Fresno, CA-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Parret, Alma Jean, 89, Fresno, Sept. 26, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremation

Banks, Joann, 88, Fresno, Sept. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Briones, Jacqueline Luna, 59, Fresno, Sept. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Brown, Deborah, 60, Fresno, Oct. 2, Boice Funeral Home

Bryant, Peggy Joann, 63, Fresno, Oct. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Cooper, Betty Joyce, 90, Coursegold, Oct. 1, Affordable Direct Cremations

Edwards Perry, Anna, 83, Fresno, Oct. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.

Freeburg, Sidney, 93, Tulare, Oct. 3, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Grigsby, Dominic, 32, Fresno, Sept. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.

Horsley, Neil Udell, 84, Fresno, Sept. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Imperatrice, Elsie Edna, 98, Fresno, Sept. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Johnson, Theresa, 79, Coarsegold, Sept. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Lira, Mireya, 49, Caruthers, Sept. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Lopez Villanueva, Felix, 66, Mendota, Sept. 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Mullins Jr., Ronald, 28, Armona, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.

Nickel, Mary Jane, 93, Clovis, Sept. 29, Cairns Funeral Home

Padilla, Rose, 75, Fresno, Sept. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ramos, Domingo Daniel, 76, Clovis, Oct. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rojas, Blanch, 69, Tulare, Oct. 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Romero, Robert, 64, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.

Rosario-Diaz, Natividad, 90, Madera, Sept. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

Silva, Maria C., 38, Fresno, Sept. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Soun, Ly, 67, Fresno, Oct. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Thirakoune, Bounmalom, 61, Fresno, Oct. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

