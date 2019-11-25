Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Nov. 26

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Baker, Audrey Mae, 83, Fresno, Nov. 21, Boice Funeral Home

Blackburn, Roy James, 88, Fresno, Nov. 24, Serenity Funeral Services

Conway Sr., Joe Mac, 81, Dinuba, Nov. 24, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Duke, Diana, 57, Fresno, Nov. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Gilmore, Ann B., 86, Clovis, Nov. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Gonzalez, Socorro, 90, Visalia, Nov. 24, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Hale, Earl, 93, Fresno, Nov. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hardcastle, Laura, 94, Fresno, Nov. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Law, Oleta, 91, Kingsburg, Nov. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Montes Jr.. Peter, 61, Fresno, Sept. 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Romero, Paula, 71, Porterville, Nov. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Ruiz Cisneros, Luis Alberto, 36, Sanger, Nov. 18, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Sanchez, Maria, 74, Fresno, Nov. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Tejeda, Mario E., 71, Fresno, Nov. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Vernon, Frank Joseph, 81, Fresno, Nov. 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

