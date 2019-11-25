Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Nov. 26
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Baker, Audrey Mae, 83, Fresno, Nov. 21, Boice Funeral Home
Blackburn, Roy James, 88, Fresno, Nov. 24, Serenity Funeral Services
Conway Sr., Joe Mac, 81, Dinuba, Nov. 24, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Duke, Diana, 57, Fresno, Nov. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Gilmore, Ann B., 86, Clovis, Nov. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Gonzalez, Socorro, 90, Visalia, Nov. 24, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Hale, Earl, 93, Fresno, Nov. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hardcastle, Laura, 94, Fresno, Nov. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Law, Oleta, 91, Kingsburg, Nov. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Montes Jr.. Peter, 61, Fresno, Sept. 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Romero, Paula, 71, Porterville, Nov. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Ruiz Cisneros, Luis Alberto, 36, Sanger, Nov. 18, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Sanchez, Maria, 74, Fresno, Nov. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Tejeda, Mario E., 71, Fresno, Nov. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Vernon, Frank Joseph, 81, Fresno, Nov. 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Comments