Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov. 23

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Gomez, Bretado, 74, Fresno, Nov. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home Directors

Lane, Genevieve Oleta, 93, Reedley, Nov. 20, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Massey, Brian, 36, Madera, Nov. 18, Jay Chapel

Motsenbocker, Thomas, 61, Fresno, Oct. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Peterson, Thomas Joseph, 63, Fresno, Nov. 20, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Wallis, Mary Frances, 79, Dinuba, Nov. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

