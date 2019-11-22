Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov. 23
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Gomez, Bretado, 74, Fresno, Nov. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home Directors
Lane, Genevieve Oleta, 93, Reedley, Nov. 20, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Massey, Brian, 36, Madera, Nov. 18, Jay Chapel
Motsenbocker, Thomas, 61, Fresno, Oct. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Peterson, Thomas Joseph, 63, Fresno, Nov. 20, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Wallis, Mary Frances, 79, Dinuba, Nov. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
